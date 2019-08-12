Investec Asset Management LTD Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Investec Asset Management LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD owned about 0.05% of Equitrans Midstream worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth $257,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth $1,823,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1,307.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 353,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 56.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth $25,000.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Karam purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $1,611,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret K. Dorman purchased 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $124,852.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 121,450 shares of company stock worth $1,956,423.

ETRN stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 56,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,873. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

