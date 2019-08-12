Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Cut by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 6.9% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 151,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the period. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,142,172. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $143.46 and a twelve month high of $195.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

