Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of VTA stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

