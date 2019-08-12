Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) Trading 0.1% Higher

Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $25.95, 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 696.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the first quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the second quarter worth $415,000.

