Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.0% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 3,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.6% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $515.94. 143,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,627. The company has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $525.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.24 and a twelve month high of $589.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $579.92.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 15,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.11, for a total value of $7,891,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,593,224.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 4,120 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $13,664,919 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

