Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Given New GBX 40 Price Target at Barclays

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 40 ($0.52) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Intu Properties from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC cut their price objective on Intu Properties from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 104 ($1.36) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 116 ($1.52) price objective on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 92.54 ($1.21).

Shares of INTU stock opened at GBX 36.82 ($0.48) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $498.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. Intu Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 37.48 ($0.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 204 ($2.67). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76.

In other news, insider Robert Allen purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($50,960.41).

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

