International Game Technology PLC Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

International Game Technology has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years. International Game Technology has a payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Game Technology to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

International Game Technology stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.06. 34,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,523. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

