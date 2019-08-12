International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.53

International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.53 and last traded at $32.89, with a volume of 9956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.68.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 33.47%.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Resendez bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $72,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,466.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roberto R. Resendez bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,217. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in International Bancshares by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in International Bancshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in International Bancshares by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after buying an additional 214,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,220,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in International Bancshares by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 308,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after buying an additional 25,378 shares in the last quarter. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBOC)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

