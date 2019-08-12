Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CIBC

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on IPL. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Inter Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.70.
Shares of IPL traded down C$0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$24.11. 1,964,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,823. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$18.60 and a 1 year high of C$25.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion and a PE ratio of 17.35.
In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy Allan Roberge bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.82 per share, with a total value of C$74,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at C$347,694.
Inter Pipeline Company Profile
Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.
