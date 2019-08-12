Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CIBC

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on IPL. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Inter Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.70.

Shares of IPL traded down C$0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$24.11. 1,964,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,823. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$18.60 and a 1 year high of C$25.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion and a PE ratio of 17.35.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$658.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$629.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy Allan Roberge bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.82 per share, with a total value of C$74,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at C$347,694.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

