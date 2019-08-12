Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 610.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,418,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219,115 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $67,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in shares of Intel by 500.0% in the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 273.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.87. 6,062,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,156,780. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The firm has a market cap of $208.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $400,062.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,221. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

