Insolar (INS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.42 Million

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. Insolar has a total market capitalization of $7.42 million and $885,273.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insolar has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Insolar token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Binance, Mercatox and Coinrail.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00265185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.01251677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00020926 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093896 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Insolar Token Profile

Insolar was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official website is insolar.io . The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cobinhood, OKex, Okcoin Korea, Binance, Bithumb, Liqui, Coinrail, Radar Relay and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

