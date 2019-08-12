Insider Selling: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) EVP Sells 6,427 Shares of Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,303,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,057,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.21. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $87.07. The firm has a market cap of $216.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.31.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,215,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,146,000 after buying an additional 81,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 44,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.