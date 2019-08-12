Insider Selling: HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Chairman Sells 43,719 Shares of Stock

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Chairman William C. Lucia sold 43,719 shares of HMS stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,681,869.93. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 184,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,095,291.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HMSY traded up $1.32 on Monday, hitting $39.17. 683,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,824. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.18.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. HMS had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMSY. Guggenheim began coverage on HMS in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised HMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on HMS in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.86 price target for the company. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HMS by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,975,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of HMS by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 119,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 29,254 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HMS by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,525,000 after acquiring an additional 26,212 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HMS by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of HMS by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 127,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

