Insider Selling: Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $1,570,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,854,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.43. 51,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,573. Clean Harbors Inc has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $868.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,564,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 46.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,582,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,198,000 after purchasing an additional 502,754 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 545,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,028,000 after buying an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 525,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after buying an additional 160,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 516,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after buying an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.