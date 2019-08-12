Insider Selling: Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) CEO Sells 87,657 Shares of Stock

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) CEO M Chad Crow sold 87,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,757,522.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,121.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.03. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 3.05%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush set a $18.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,542,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,649,000 after purchasing an additional 182,727 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 84.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,768,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after purchasing an additional 807,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5,299.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,775 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $16,471,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

