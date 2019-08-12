Insider Buying: Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Purchases 49 Shares of Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 49 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $673.70 per share, with a total value of $33,011.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $659.12 per share, with a total value of $32,296.88.

On Monday, August 5th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $689.76 per share, with a total value of $33,798.24.

On Friday, August 2nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $720.23 per share, with a total value of $35,291.27.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $800.00 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $740.50 per share, with a total value of $36,284.50.

On Friday, July 26th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $749.50 per share, with a total value of $36,725.50.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $753.12 per share, with a total value of $36,902.88.

On Monday, July 22nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $768.84 per share, with a total value of $37,673.16.

On Friday, July 19th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $764.50 per share, with a total value of $37,460.50.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 157 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $769.49 per share, with a total value of $120,809.93.

Shares of TPL traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $675.02. 65 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a current ratio of 9.76. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12-month low of $409.00 and a 12-month high of $915.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $761.86.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 38.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,534 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,797,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 99.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 21.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

