Insider Buying: Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Insider Purchases £101,125 in Stock

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) insider Jamie Pike purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8,090 ($105.71) per share, for a total transaction of £101,125 ($132,137.72).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at GBX 7,920 ($103.49) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5,875 ($76.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,440 ($123.35). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,893.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 120 ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 125.20 ($1.64) by GBX (5.20) (($0.07)). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc will post 26635.0006104 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 32 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,570 ($85.85) to GBX 8,540 ($111.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,398 ($96.67).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

