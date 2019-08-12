Insider Buying: Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Insider Purchases £9,943.35 in Stock

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) insider Susannah Nicklin purchased 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,265 ($29.60) per share, with a total value of £9,943.35 ($12,992.75).

PIN opened at GBX 2,290 ($29.92) on Monday. Pantheon International PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 25.64 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,330 ($30.45). The company has a current ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,242.48.

About Pantheon International

Pantheon International Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in investing in a portfolio of private equity assets managed by third party managers across the world. The Company’s primary investment objective is to maximize capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity funds and directly in private companies.

