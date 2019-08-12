Insider Buying: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Chairman Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Chairman Stephen I. Chazen acquired 25,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MGY traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.98. 1,021,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,885. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.51 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. R. F. Lafferty set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.