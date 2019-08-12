Insider Buying: Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) EVP Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) EVP Kenneth Volk purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $91,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Macerich stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $30.41. 1,083,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,381. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. Macerich Co has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $227.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.18 million. Macerich had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Macerich’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 183.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 1,253.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Macerich in the first quarter worth $62,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 50.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Macerich in the first quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

