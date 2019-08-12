Insider Buying: DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Director Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Director Fred J. Fowler purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $148,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DCP stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.57. 28,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,797. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.08. DCP Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.60%.

DCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup set a $31.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,376.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, American National Insurance Co. TX acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.