Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ (INO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.69.

NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. 3,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,966. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $249.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,560.70% and a negative return on equity of 128.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 16,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $44,477.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 797,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $331,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,411,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,592.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,882,673 shares of company stock worth $7,099,911 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,735,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,803,000 after purchasing an additional 887,316 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,884,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,581 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,884,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,891 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,955,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,420 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,048,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

