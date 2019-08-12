Innova (INN) Market Cap Achieves $78,251.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Innova has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. Innova has a market cap of $78,251.00 and approximately $90.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000455 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Innova

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin . The official website for Innova is innovacoin.info

Innova Coin Trading

Innova can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

