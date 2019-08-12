Infinitus Token Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges (INF)

Infinitus Token (CURRENCY:INF) traded 276% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Infinitus Token has a total market capitalization of $7.60 million and approximately $19.00 worth of Infinitus Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Infinitus Token has traded 54.5% higher against the US dollar. One Infinitus Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00004947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitkub and Kyber Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00265345 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.67 or 0.01252180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00020703 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00094024 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000419 BTC.

About Infinitus Token

Infinitus Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,492,807 tokens. Infinitus Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Infinitus Token’s official message board is medium.com/infinitustoken . The official website for Infinitus Token is inftech.io

Buying and Selling Infinitus Token

Infinitus Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitkub and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitus Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitus Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitus Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

