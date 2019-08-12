IMAC Holdings Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 12th (NASDAQ:IMAC)

IMAC’s (NASDAQ:IMAC) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 12th. IMAC had issued 850,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 13th. The total size of the offering was $4,360,500 based on an initial share price of $5.13. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of IMAC stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. IMAC has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter.

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

