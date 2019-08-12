IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $35.11. IGM Financial shares last traded at $34.87, with a volume of 36,885 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.87.

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

