Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

IBDRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,872. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

