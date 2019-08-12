IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Raised to $310.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IAC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $319.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $263.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.79.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.73. 5,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $158.29 and a 1-year high of $268.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.95.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $666,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,220 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 40.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

