Hyperion (HYN) Market Cap Tops $25.33 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Hyperion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bibox, Hotbit and Bgogo. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $25.33 million and approximately $693,655.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyperion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00265782 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.62 or 0.01250263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00020730 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093679 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bgogo, Hotbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.