Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. CSFB raised Hydro One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.39.
Shares of H stock traded up C$0.06 on Monday, hitting C$23.68. 409,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.79. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -100.89. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$18.95 and a 1-year high of C$23.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.22.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.
