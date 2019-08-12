Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. CSFB raised Hydro One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.39.

Shares of H stock traded up C$0.06 on Monday, hitting C$23.68. 409,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.79. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -100.89. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$18.95 and a 1-year high of C$23.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.22.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.76 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

