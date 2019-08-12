Hurify (HUR) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, Hurify has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hurify token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, CoinMex and LATOKEN. Hurify has a total market cap of $40,035.00 and approximately $56.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.11 or 0.04265910 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00044542 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000220 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001015 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Hurify

Hurify (CRYPTO:HUR) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hurify is hurify.co . Hurify’s official message board is medium.com/@Hurify

Hurify Token Trading

Hurify can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Tidex, CoinMex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hurify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hurify using one of the exchanges listed above.

