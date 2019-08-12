Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Short Interest Update

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the June 30th total of 40,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 69,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 32,217 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38,027 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hunt Companies Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE HCFT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 11.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $77.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. This is an increase from Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -96.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCFT shares. ValuEngine raised Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.