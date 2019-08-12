HOQU Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, HOQU has traded down 30.6% against the dollar. One HOQU token can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and IDEX. HOQU has a total market cap of $825,458.00 and approximately $84,088.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00266081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.92 or 0.01275069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00094755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000418 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

