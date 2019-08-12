Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $60,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD traded down $2.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,831. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.20. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $219.30. The company has a market capitalization of $229.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at $16,567,742.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $1,652,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,333.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.78.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

