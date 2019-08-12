Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Short Interest Update

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,225,700 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the June 30th total of 663,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:HEP traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 55,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,347. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.6725 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HEP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.86 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Holly Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $30.48.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,654.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 360.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 121,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 94,861 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 58,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,395.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 46,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 46,446 shares during the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

