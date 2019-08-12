Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Himax Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.86.

HIMX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. 28,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,748. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.22. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $411.44 million, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.04.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.16 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 2,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 26,462 shares during the period. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

