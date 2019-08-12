Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Short Interest Update

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the June 30th total of 1,230,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 672,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HIW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NYSE HIW traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 175,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,699. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.47). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.07%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

