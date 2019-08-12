Hi Mutual Society (HMC) One Day Volume Hits $365,469.00

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and OKEx. Hi Mutual Society has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and $365,469.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.11 or 0.04259247 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00044403 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001097 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000974 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io . Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

