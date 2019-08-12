Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HRX. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Heroux Devtek and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$18.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.33.

Shares of Heroux Devtek stock traded down C$0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching C$18.70. 58,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,891. The firm has a market cap of $710.88 million and a P/E ratio of 25.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Heroux Devtek has a 52-week low of C$11.05 and a 52-week high of C$20.30.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$157.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$146.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heroux Devtek will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Heroux Devtek news, Senior Officer Jean Gravel sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.86, for a total value of C$55,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,921 shares in the company, valued at C$723,648.06.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

