Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Given a $40.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

HLIO traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.45. 60,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,958. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $58.13.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.64 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.65%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 3,100 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $151,993.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 5,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $235,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $852,243. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.