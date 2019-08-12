Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heico’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.56. Heico reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heico will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heico.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $515.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.17 million. Heico had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

HEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Heico from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America cut Heico from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Heico from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Heico to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heico has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.78. 11,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,866. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. Heico has a one year low of $71.47 and a one year high of $143.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.73%.

In related news, CAO Steven M. Walker sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,386. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt acquired 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.34 per share, for a total transaction of $99,516.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,473 shares of company stock worth $16,698,107 in the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEI. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Heico by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heico by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Heico by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Heico by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Heico by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

