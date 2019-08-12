Head-To-Head Contrast: SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) & Cardinal Energy Group (NASDAQ:CEGX)

SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) and Cardinal Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CEGX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.5% of SAExploration shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of SAExploration shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Cardinal Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

SAExploration has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardinal Energy Group has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SAExploration and Cardinal Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAExploration -51.35% -367.18% -51.24% Cardinal Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SAExploration and Cardinal Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAExploration $94.60 million 0.14 -$83.60 million N/A N/A Cardinal Energy Group N/A N/A -$25.86 million N/A N/A

Cardinal Energy Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SAExploration.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SAExploration and Cardinal Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAExploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardinal Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Cardinal Energy Group beats SAExploration on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAExploration

SAExploration Holdings, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing. The company acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. It operates crews that utilize approximately 27,500 owned land and marine seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. It serves oil companies, national oil companies, independent oil and gas exploration, and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Cardinal Energy Group

Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. It owns various working interests in oil and gas leases located in Texas. The company sells its oil and gas products to domestic purchasers of oil and gas production. Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Abilene, Texas.

