Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Director Buys $98,989.20 in Stock

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Director Katherine A. Eade bought 39,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $98,989.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Harvard Bioscience stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.52. 136,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,021. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $93.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.51. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 34,249 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 371,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 281,293 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 720,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 196,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1,164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,117,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,052 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBIO. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

