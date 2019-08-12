Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Director Buys $98,989.20 in Stock

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Director Katherine A. Eade bought 39,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $98,989.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Harvard Bioscience stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.52. 136,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,021. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $93.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.51. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $6.70.
Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBIO. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Friday, July 19th.
Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.
