Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.09

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 49868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Several research firms have weighed in on HMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of -1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 11.2% during the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 14,762,756 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,028 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,292,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,180,628 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 284,007 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 12.8% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,129,785 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 354,230 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3,153.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,562,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,852 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

