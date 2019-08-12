Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Trading Up 3.9%

Harleysville Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:HARL)’s stock price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.90, approximately 215 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.31. The company has a market cap of $88.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

About Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

