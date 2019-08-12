Hardide (LON:HDD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.96

Hardide Plc (LON:HDD)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.96 and traded as high as $65.00. Hardide shares last traded at $62.55, with a volume of 78,272 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Hardide in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 million and a P/E ratio of -16.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 52.38.

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

