Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 164,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on HNRG. ValuEngine raised Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of HNRG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.74. 161,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $150.34 million and a PE ratio of 18.96. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.30 million. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Hallador Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

