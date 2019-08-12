Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Director Ronald G. Gelbman Sells 1,696 Shares

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $227,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,094. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.98. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $135.28.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.82 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 708.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Article: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.