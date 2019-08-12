Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on August 30th

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

GGM traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,478. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.60. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $23.04.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

