Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $15.67. Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H shares last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 5,143 shares traded.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.84. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a … dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.3722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 2.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 7.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 14.2% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 175,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 33.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H Company Profile (NYSE:GSH)

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

